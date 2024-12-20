Piracy has been in decline for years, since with the arrival of platforms and applications that offer the services that users are looking for at a reasonable price, such as Spotify or Amazon Prime Video, the need to search for pirated content has greatly decreased. However, when it comes to football, this problem has not been completely solved, and illegal broadcasts continue to be a latent concern for television rights owners.

In the end, the biggest problem around this topic is that unlike other services as we have mentioned before, watching football in Spain continues to be out of the budget that users haveand for this reason many choose to reproduce the matches illegally.

But this year, both LaLiga and the companies that own these broadcasts have decided to put an end to piracy forever and since the season began many changes have been applied to do so. Even so, pirated content has continued to be seen and the problem is much more complicated than it might seem, but after much insistence, LaLiga has finally managed to get the law to support them and help them hunt down those who watch football illegally.

And although a few months ago, the organization chaired by Javier Tebas was already applying this system to intimidate users (by sending them fines of 500 euros for having watched a game in pirated form), as BandaAncha shares, the Spanish justice system has just approved that the LaLiga Digital Fraud Department can obtain the personal data of users of IPTV services.

The measure indicates that said body may identify “the IP addresses from which your rights are being violated on audiovisual content through the use of AceStream technology”, which is one of the most used services to view this type of pirated content.

Specifically, LaLiga will be able request the IP addresses of those people who use an IPTV to watch footballbut not only that, but They will also receive the data of all the users who connect to that server. In this way, LaLiga will be able to start another campaign of sending letters requesting the payment of hundreds of euros to these people for violating copyright, which is undoubtedly one of the most effective measures to put an end to this type of practices.