WBecause rain and thunderstorms caused one of her concerts to be delayed, US superstar Beyoncé allowed the subways in the US capital Washington to run an hour longer for $100,000 (about 90,000 euros). This was announced by the metropolitan transport network.

Beyoncé gave two concerts at a stadium near the capital over the weekend as part of her “Renaissance” world tour. On Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff were among those present and thanked them for a “fun date night” via the short message service Twitter.

The concert on Sunday could only start about two hours late due to a storm. Funding from the tour organizers would have allowed all 98 stations on the transit network to stay open an hour longer than usual, until well after midnight, it said.