After the dramatic victory on Sunday against the FC Dallas in the Leagues Cupthe technician Gerardo Martino was critical of the defensive performance of his inter miami and stressed that havingn Lionel Messi gives them the decisive advantage over their rivals.

The Argentinian star scored another brace of goals, the last of them to tie the game at 4-4 and send this round of 16 game to a penalty shootout, in which Inter prevailed 5-3.

“A game that we were losing 4-2 until the 80th minute, obviously we are very happy to end it this way,” Martino said at the press conference at the Dallas stadium.

Out!

“And in the midst of all this turmoil, the franchise of Florida announced the departure of one of Leo’s colleagues: it is about Nick Marshall, the goalkeeper who questioned Leo’s arrival at the club”, reported Diario Olé from Argentina.

“Personally, I think the club is not ready for the arrival of Messi,” the goalkeeper had opined in a chat with ESPN the day the Argentine’s signing was made official.

“We have a temporary stadium, people can get onto the pitch, we go to the stadium without security. I hope they come, but I don’t think we’re ready,” he said.

“Inter Miami CF announced that it has exercised its rescission of the Salary Budget Fee from the contract of the Major League Soccer (MLS) goalkeeper Nick Marsman,” the franchise reported.

