The clash between FC Cartagena Y CD Mirandés face two teams with objectives opposites Today (follow the game live on AS.com). The albinegros, with a template to aspire to something more than permanence, have their sights on the playoff. Meanwhile, the visiting table will seek to add to remain firm on its way to salvation, there is no talk of anything else in Anduva. Although there is much left to finish the championship, the Cartagonova duel can help one or the other take a step forward in their goal.

The local set comes to this game after a little bump of three days without know her victory after falling in Valladolid and two ties against CD Tenerife, at home, and in Santo Domingo, with AD Alcorcón. In these last two meetings, a point in each of them, but with a totally different taste. Against those of Ramis he deserved more and it may be the most complete clash of the season and on the visit to the bottom a duel in which the image was not the best, missing a golden opportunity to get on the playoff train.

The hope of the fans of the port city is to see the version ‘local‘ from his team. In the Cartagonova those of Luis Carrión are others, more ambitious, with more impudence and concentration. Maintaining that image at the farewell and achieving the triumph would serve to start 2022 with the illusion of being between the first six. For this duel, the Catalan coach will have all his men, except for Kawaya. There should not be many novelties in the eleven with respect to the last seen in the League, although yes regarding the Cup. The doubt, one more week, if finally Carrión decides to bet start for Castro and Ortuño as an attack duo.

For his part, CD Mirandés He also seeks to close the year with a triumph that allows him climb positions In the table. Otherwise, I would go back to look askance at to the posts of decline. Lolo Escobar’s pupils chain two wins, one in the league against Real Sociedad B and another in Copa in front of the CD Lugo.

The boar set has experienced a slight improvement in defensive aspects, but the plays to stopped ball continue to be a headache for the rear. In the search for the perfect balance, the rojillos have lost some potential in attack. Players like Camel or Brugué still see door easily. However, the team generates fewer chances against the rival frame.

The Extremadura coach has his definite initial eleven. No surprises are expected since, in recent weeks and with matches of the KO tournament in between, Escobar has placed on the grass to two different blocks. After the break on Thursday, Lizoain, Carreira, Odei, García de Albéniz, Meseguer, Oriol Rey, Álex López and Camello will once again be in the game at the Cartagonova stadium. Simon is the only casualty in the mirandesista team with a long-term injury.

AS TO FOLLOW

Gallar The winger is the one that generates the most danger, despite Castro’s 10 goals. His impudence, key to the albinegros.

Stream. The performance of the Colombian center-back has been increasing with the passing of the days. It is one of the fixed on the axis of the rear.

KEYS

Local. At home, FC Cartagena is another. His football changes completely and his potential comes out. If those above are correct, victory is near.

Double pivot. Bodiger and Tejera have taken a step forward and have become key players in the Albinegro game both in defense and attack.

Win back. Ending the year with a new victory, which would be the second in a row in the league, would mean a boost in morale for the rojillos.

Stopped ball. The Mirandés suffered excessively from the attacks of Lugo in strategic actions in the cup duel. You need to improve in this facet.

UPS AND DOWNS

FC CARTAGENA

High. Luna and Dauda.

Low. Kawaya, injured.

UPS AND DOWNS

CD MIRANDÉS

High. -.

Low. Simon, injured.