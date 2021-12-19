Evaluation of the technical dossier for the Russian vaccine against coronavirus infection “Sputnik V” and waiting for additional information on it delay the process of recognition of the drug by the World Health Organization (WHO). Such information on Saturday, December 18, was shared by the official representative of the WHO, Margaret Harris.

She also noted that the organization has registered not only Western-made coronavirus drugs.

“In fact, we also licensed vaccines from China and India. For some vaccines, including from countries, so to speak, the traditional West, this process takes a long time, “- said Harris during an interview with the TV channel. RT…

Earlier, on December 16, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova spoke about the registration process for the vaccine against the Omicron strain. Golikova added: the number of patients diagnosed with “Omicron” in Russia has increased to 25 people.

On December 14, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, pointed out that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine would protect against the new Omicron strain, but the question is in specific numbers. According to him, the staff of the center are currently studying the degree of protection of the vaccine against the new strain. If the decrease in protection against infection is 10-fold, it is necessary to raise the question of changing the vaccine, the specialist added.

Against the backdrop of a worsening epidemiological situation, the Russian authorities are urging residents to get vaccinated in order to protect their health and take care of their loved ones. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.