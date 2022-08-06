Under the agreement, three new ships loaded with corn left the ports of Ukraine, heading to Ireland, the United Kingdom and Turkey, in light of the increasing Russian warnings of the need to complete the agreement in full and implement the second part of the sanctions.

In the same context, Mustafa Khaled Al-Mohammed, a political and academic analyst in international relations, said: “The failure of the grain agreement should not be ruled out if the sanctions that impede the export of Russian agricultural products are not removed immediately, and the export from Russia and Ukraine should start simultaneously.”

Al-Mohammed added, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that with regard to Russia, if the European countries do not immediately remove the sanctions, Moscow will move to stop the export of grain according to the agreement signed in Turkey under the cover that the path of “grain export” has turned into a path to supply Ukraine with weapons. foreign countries, and Russia can prove this with conclusive evidence.

Regarding the Turkish president’s meeting with his Russian counterpart in Sochi, Al-Mohammed explained that Erdogan “will remain the partner through which Russia can transmit its messages to the world. Russia to international markets.

He pointed out that Turkey is working to make this agreement a success and to avoid any process that could lead to its collapse, for its own interests as well, as Turkey is interested in the world’s recovery as quickly as possible, because it needs a good tourist season and the supply of agricultural products.

Russia confirmed its warning of the possibility of the agreement collapsing as a result of what it called attempts to delay or non-compliance with the second part of the agreement, in reference to a possible future easing of some sanctions.

Turkey and the United Nations recently brokered the agreement between Kyiv and Moscow to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, in a bid to stem rising food prices.

During the past months and before the Istanbul agreement signed last month, about 22 million tons of grain was suspended in Ukraine, at a time when the demand for wheat is increasing with the start of the new harvest season.

Ukraine usually delivers about 30 percent of its crops to Europe, 30 percent to North Africa and 40 percent to Asia.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture recently reported that Ukrainian farmers were able to harvest 30 percent of the current season’s grain crops, and the volume of production reached about 11.8 million tons.

European dribbling

The second part of the Istanbul Agreement stipulates that Western countries and Washington will lift a number of sanctions imposed on Russia, especially in the field of agricultural fertilizers and foodstuffs, as Moscow sees that the West and Kiev are using the “grain” file as a pretext to market incorrect ideas and accusations.

On this point, Dmitriy Viktorovich, a Russian academic in international politics, says that Russia is the one who has succeeded in the grain export agreement despite Ukrainian obstacles, and Moscow has also taken upon itself the process of securing the sea lane from mines planted by Kyiv.

Viktorovich indicated, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the success of the grain agreement is not reliable if the West breaks its promises to ease the hysterical sanctions that caused a great shock to the global financial, industry and agricultural markets.

The Russian academic pointed out that if the second part of the agreement is not implemented, it will be revealed to everyone who is causing the creation of a global food crisis, and this is what Moscow will do firmly if the sanctions that were agreed to reduce some of them and cancel some of them continue.

Russia pledged to ensure the safety of grain exports from Ukrainian ports, to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of civilian shipping and to prevent provocations along the transit route.