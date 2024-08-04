Although the Magical town of Mazamitla It is known as one of the best tourist destinations to visit, in Jalisco you will find another hidden paradise that also has cabins and it is much lonelier than Mazamitla.

Is about Chamomile of Peacea municipality located just 25 minutes from Mazamitla and that will make you live an experience similar to that of the magical town, but without the need to walk among so many people.

Chamomile of Peace, Previously known as San Miguel de las Flores, it is located in the southeastern region of Jalisco.

The name “La Manzanilla” comes from the abundance of tejocote trees, while “de la Paz” refers to the serenity that characterizes this place.

With a semi-dry climate and average temperatures of 19°C, this destination is ideal to visit at any time of the year.

What to do in La Manzanilla de la Paz? A town with cabins better than Mazamitla

This charming town offers a variety of activities that will make your visit an unforgettable experience. From cozy cabins to exciting outdoor activities, La Manzanilla de la Paz has something for everyone:

– Cabins: Stay in rustic cabins surrounded by nature.

– Sport Fishing: Enjoy a day of fishing at the El Chiflón Dam.

– Camping Area: Perfect for camping and adventure lovers.

– Zipline: Experience the adrenaline rush as you slide through the trees.

– Kayak: Go kayaking and explore the calm waters of the region.

– Waterfall: Visit the stunning local waterfalls and enjoy their natural beauty.

– Rappelling: Dare to descend cliffs and waterfalls.

– Terrace: Relax on terraces with panoramic views.

– Hunting: Participate in hunting activities in a natural environment.

Exploring La Manzanilla de la Paz is like entering a world where traditions and natural beauty merge. When traveling to this destination, be sure to visit:

– The Plaza: The heart of the town, with a picturesque kiosk and traditional architecture.

– Temple of San Miguel Arcángel: An impressive architectural complex that stands out in the center of the square.

– Municipal Palace: An emblematic building with tiled roofs that reflects the rural style of the town.

– Chapel of the Virgin of Laja: Visit this chapel, famous for the appearance of the Virgin of Guadalupe on a stone.

– Sierra del Tigre Tourist Corridor: Enjoy bike rides, horseback riding, ATV rides and spectacular panoramic views.

– El Chiflón Dam: An ideal place for fishing, picnics and enjoying recreational activities.

The surroundings of La Manzanilla de la Paz offer an impressive natural beauty that complements the experience of this destination.

The Sierra del Tigre Tourist Corridor connects the town with Concepción de Buenos Aires and Mazamitla, providing a landscape of mountains and valleys perfect for ecotourism and adventure tourism activities.

Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway, a family vacation or an adrenaline-filled adventure, La Manzanilla de la Paz has something to offer.