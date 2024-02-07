On Tuesday, King Charles III left his residence at Clarence House, London, to go to nearby Buckingham Palace, according to a team from the EFE agency on the scene.

From there, He traveled by helicopter to his country residence in Sandringham, Norfolk, east of England, a day after starting treatment for an unspecified cancer.

This is the luxurious residence



Following Buckingham's departure, accompanied by Queen Camilla, the royal banner, which is displayed in the palace when the monarch is present, was taken up, and in its place the flag of the United Kingdom, the Union Jack, was raised, indicating his absence. .

Charles III thus returns to Sandringhamwhere he was resting before moving to London to begin his treatment.

Before leaving the British capital, the king held a “brief meeting”, according to local media, with his youngest son, Enrique, Duke of Sussex, who has maintained a certain distance from the royal family in recent years.

Sandringham, the country residence of King Charles III Photo: Official Google Maps of Sandringham Estate

The prince made an eleven-hour trip from his home in Montecito, California, USA, aboard a British Airways flight, without the company of his wife, Meghan, or his children, Archie and Lilibeth. Enrique was seen arriving at Clarence House in a convoy of SUVs and escorted by police vehicles in the afternoon.

The property has large gardens and views of a lake. Photo: Official Google Maps of Sandringham Estate

The transfer of King Charles III and his medical treatment has generated significant interest both in the United Kingdom as well as internationally, with the press and public closely following each development. The health of the monarch, as well as family dynamics, have been recurring topics in the media in recent times.

The focus is not only on the state of the king's health, but also on the reaction and support of his family during this period. Harry's presence in London to visit his father reflects an attempt at reconciliation and mutual support at a difficult time for the British royal family.

This is the house where the king will have his treatment against the cancer he suffers from.

The king's temporary move to Sandringham can be interpreted as an attempt to seek tranquility and comfort during his treatment, away from the responsibilities and pressures associated with life in the capital. This move also offers an opportunity for greater privacy and reflection in a calmer, more familiar environment.

