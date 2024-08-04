The Colombian David Alonso does not get out of the fight for the title Moto3 World Championship. This Sunday he had a remarkable performance in England, taking the podium and consolidating his lead in the championship.

Ivan Ortola (KTM) He ‘gifted’ himself his second victory of the season by winning in Great Britain, on his 20th birthday, and in his fiftieth Grand Prix in the World Championship.

David Alonso Photo:Manu Tormo / Paco Diaz Share

Vibrant career

Ortola He attacked his rivals on the last lap and by a very narrow margin he achieved victory, the fourth of his sporting career and the sixth podium. The Colombian David Alonso (CFMoto), World Championship leader finished second on the podium, with Dutchman Collin Veijer (Husqvarna) third.

The author of the ‘pole position’, the Spaniard Ivan Ortola (KTM)did not let himself be caught out when the red light went out and was the first to reach the end of the straight, but the Australian Joel Kelso (KTM) entered the straight determinedly and at the start he got the best position on the track to take the lead, ahead of Ortolá, his teammate, the Japanese Ryusei Yamanaka (KTM) and the world leader, David Alonso (CFMoto).

On the third lap Daniel Holgado decided to take the lead, although the group remained compact, with six riders literally glued fairing to fairing, but which was up to eleven units and where practically all the favorites of the category were.

David Alonso Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

The group headed by Daniel Holgado was made up of Joel Kelso, Stefano Nepa, Ivan Ortola, David AlonsoCollin Veijer, Ryusei Yamanaka, Tatsuki Suzuki, Matteo Bertelle, José Antonio Rueda and Adrián Fernández, who already had more than three seconds over the main pack on the fourth lap of the fifteen laps scheduled for the Moto3 race.

On the seventh lap, the main group was already led by David Muñoz, who was trying to make up for all the time lost in his incident with Roulstone, but was more than four seconds behind, a time difference that was difficult to make up in the remaining eight laps of the race.

At the front of the race, Daniel Holgado continued to set the pace, with all his rivals in single file and hardly any overtaking to ensure that the group did not break up and the race did not break up for good.

David Alonso, second win of 2024. Photo:EFE Share

On the ninth lap he attacked again Ivan Ortola, the author of the ‘pole position’, who made a small ‘pull’ to get a few meters of advantage and a little more than four tenths of a second of advantage over his pursuers, with Alonso and Holgado pulling the group without giving an inch to the rival, which to a certain extent benefited the leader.

To that fight of Holgado and Alonso He was joined by Collin Veijer, who took on the responsibility of trying to catch Ortolá, who maintained a lead of almost five tenths of a second, which he lost a lap later in the linked area of ​​the track, in the slow corners that go from ten to fourteen of the Silverstone circuit.

Ortolá’s adventure had ended and although it was Veijer who caught up with him, he attacked from behind David Alonsowho took the lead with three laps to go and although he tried to escape, a small scare made him cut in and the rest of the drivers ‘threw’ at him.

David Alonso Photo:EFE Share

David Alonso persevered in his efforts and attacked again to gain a few metres of advantage, although Iván Ortolá wanted to celebrate his twentieth birthday in the best possible way and hooked up with the Colombian, although the whole group remained more or less compact.

But as is usually the case in Moto3 races, the final lap was to be decisive and although Collin Veijer entered the race as leader, neither David Alonso nor Iván Ortolá were going to make it easy for him and in a risky manoeuvre Ortolá went inside to gain the position from Veijjer and overtake him, as Alonso also did at that same point.

Veijer had to settle for third place, behind a brilliant Ivan Ortola and a solid championship leader in David Alonso. Daniel Holgado finished fourth, ahead of Italian Stefano Nepa and Japanese Ryusei Yamanaka.

David Alonso Photo:Aspar Team Share

With his podium finish in Great Britain, the 18-year-old Colombian has consolidated his lead in the Moto3 World Championship with 199 points, 53 points more than Spaniard Iván Ortola, who has reduced the lead.

With EFE.