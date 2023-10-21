Zarco finally among the winners in MotoGP

The parable of Johann Zarco in the premier class of motorcycling it was certainly special. The Frenchman came to MotoGP as a two-time Moto2 world champion and has been able to go fast since his first season, in 2017.

In his debut year he managed to lead for 64 laps, but he had to wait seven years for the first success of his career, which came today at the end of an exciting and full of twists and turns, Grand Prix Australia. Zarco masterfully managed his tires to attack in the final laps, going from fifth to first place in the space of six laps. The transalpine he therefore won his first race, on the only lap in which he was leader in 2023and after 20 podiums in the top class.

Zarco’s analysis

“Better late than never. We had to do the long race on Saturday because Sunday would have been difficult, but it went almost perfectly. Today I had speed straight away with the medium on the rear. Being able to control it allowed me to use my style a little more. I had had a bit of an advantage in the past, but never enough to enjoy a victory, and I’m happy it came on a very critical circuit.

I managed to put it all together. In some places I had something more, but not everywhere. I was sure that Pecco would not give up the fight for the podium, as well as Brad and Di Giannantonio, and therefore I told myself that even if I managed to overtake him, arriving with Brad and Fabio, in the end I would not be able to run away and catch Jorge, because it was difficult to maintain that pace.

At that point I thought that it was to check to have something more at the end, and with 5 laps to go I realized that I could also catch Jorge. I am very happy with the result with Pramac, the whole team is working to be increasingly competitive.”