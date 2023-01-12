“Better call Saul” always remained under the gigantic shadow of “Breaking Bad”, despite showing us how Jimmy McGill became the lawyer Saul Goodman. Now, its time at the 2023 Golden Globes once again demonstrated why it is the most unfairly underrated series in recent years.

At the event, Vince Gilligan’s production was nominated in the ‘Best Drama Series’ and ‘Lead Actor’ categories. Fans hoped that he would finally be given justice with the cherished awards, but in the end he failed to win any awards and provoked the ire of the fans.

Fans explode on social networks. Photo: Facebook Capture

What series did “BCS” compete against?

“House of the dragon”, created by Ryan Condal and George RR Martin

“The Crown”, created by Peter Morgan

“Ozark”, created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams

“Severance” created by Dan Erickson.

What actors did Bob Odenkirk compete against?

Jeff Bridger for “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner for “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna for “Andor”

Adam Scott for “Severance.”

“Better Call Saul” Kim and Jimmy became one of the most beloved couples on television thanks to brilliant performances by Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk. Photo: AMC

Will “BCS” get another chance?

To the delight of the fans, the second part “Better call Saul 6” will enter as a contender in the latest edition of the Emmy Awards.

“Better call Saul” has all its seasons available on the Netflix streaming platform. If you haven’t seen her yet, this is your chance to see her and see first hand if she was deserving of the awards or not.