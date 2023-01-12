It is no surprise to anyone that Xbox Series X/S They are very powerful consoles that provide great performance in terms of the quality of the games, with different functions such as using several applications at the same time. Even with the possibility of an ignition that basically takes seconds, although in return they use a lot of energy in the process.

However, this anti-ecological detail may change soon, since Microsoft has released an update for those privileged users of insiders Xbox. Since said consumption is going to be deactivated for many of the hours that it is not used, there is even a way to make a time schedule so that it takes more or less electricity.

This update will arrive for users who are from the Insider program as soon as possible, although that does not rule out that users in general can also update their consoles in the following months. In fact, it is not the first time that they have enjoyed this type of benefit, since they have been able to test a prototype of the family subscription of Game pass.

In news related to Microsoft. A new event has recently been revealed Xbox that will announce news of the next video games contemplated to be released in the year. If you want to know more about it, we invite you to click on the following link that we put at your disposal.

Via: News Xbox

Editor’s note: It is important that the consoles add these types of updates, since they not only help the issue of saving money on the electricity bill, but also the environmental care part. Hopefully it will reach all users of the device.