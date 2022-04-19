The sixth and final season of “Better call Saul” is giving something to talk about after the premiere of its first chapters. The wait was long, but it seems that the patience of the fans is being rewarded now that we see the result through AMC and Netflix for Latin America.

According to specialized media IMDb, the episodes “Wine and roses” Y “carrot and stick” achieved the maximum rating: 10 out of 10. The evaluation of the first was based on 477 reviews, while the second considered 393.

With these figures it goes without saying that the series on Saul Goodman It has maintained the quality of its previous installments, not to say that it surpassed them. As well as the outcome, this last stretch has promised to satisfy the followers of the program.

In the case of Rotten Tomatoes, the program achieved a 100% approval average of 20 critics. Another seal of guarantee for those who do not know if they should give it a try or not.

Official poster for season 6 of “Better Call Saul”. Photo: AMC

What can we expect from season six?

“There is a lot to think about (…) I think I like it, but I was quite devastated when I read [el guion] in the middle of the night,” Bob Odenkirk told The New York Times, stating that it is a challenging path to follow. It’s not flashy (…) It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It is quite substantial I think,” he emphasized.

I can’t wait for the fireworks, really. Our program has been a bit slow in recent years and [los acontecimientos] they accumulate. Certainly there are exciting moments all the time, but towards the end it gets really intense,” he previously told Deadline of the premiere.

What is Saul Goodman’s brother’s illness?

Chuck is the first cast character to die. His illness is only confirmed as electromagnetic hypersensitivity in the episode “Alpine Shepherd Boy”.