Two inmates at New Jersey’s only women’s prison are pregnant after having sex with a transgender (biological male) inmate. They allegedly became pregnant after “consensual sexual relations with another incarcerated person,” Dan Sperrazza, executive director of external affairs for the Department of Corrections, told NJ.com, according to a Fox News report.

The Edna Mahan Correctional Facility houses more than 800 inmates and began accepting transgender women (biological men) last year, following a lawsuit brought by a trans inmate who spent 18 months in men’s prisons.

Currently, the institution houses 27 prisoners identified as transgender. There is no requirement to have undergone sex reassignment surgery to serve time there.

Last year, two of Edna Mahan’s prisoners filed a lawsuit to stop New Jersey’s gender identity policy, claiming they were harassed by trans inmates. They reported that transgender prisoners were having sex with female prisoners.

Last year, Governor Phil Murphy announced plans to close the facility, which faces a string of sexual assault scandals.