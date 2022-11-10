“There is room in the background” is unstoppable. The América TV television series is about to reach its 100th episode of season 9 and the plot of the Gonzales and Maldini-Montalbán continues to surprise fans. However, a new preview of the next episode has taken a totally unexpected turn: Zulimar and Pepe will go out on a date together! The worst thing is that ‘Juelix’ will witness this (and we quote his own words): “Betrayal!” he said. Check out the full trailer below:

Let’s remember that the popular guachimán from Las Nuevas Lomas had a ‘crush’ with the charismatic Venezuelan. Although they were dating for some time, the relationship between the two did not fully materialize. In addition, there was tension when she surprised him by seeing an almanac, in which Charito’s hot photo was printed.

‘Charito’ let out his most sensual side in “In the background there is a place”, but his photos ended up circulating among the residents of Las Nuevas Lomas. Photo: composition LR/America TV

What happened to Pepe and Rafaella?

After some time apart. Rafaella and Pepe met again in this new installment. Although at first there was some discomfort from this reunion, they could not forget the good times they lived together, so they gave themselves an opportunity to revive their relationship.

In fact, this reconnection was so intense that they got married, but the wedding was interrupted by ‘The Woman in Black’, who shot ‘Noni’s’ daughter. Although she survived the impact, her event left her thinking about something very chilling: they could attack her again.

With this in mind, Rafaella proposed to Pepe to go live in Europe, but he did not want to leave his family behind. Thus, in a romantic but bitter farewell, the two agreed to put a stop to their relationship again.