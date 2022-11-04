The most recent chapter of “In the background there is room” has shown that delilah he was just taking advantage of Joel. After she was evicted from her apartment, the character played by Little light Ceballos He came to Nuevas Lomas, along with Kimberly, to live in the Gonzáles’ house. However, “Charito” was not entirely convinced that the woman is so close to her son.

She devised a plan, with the help of Francesca and Macarena, to make Delilah believe that there was a man interested in taking her to Europe. While the date was coming up, she had Joel bring a chiffon right to the restaurant where her partner with her new ‘love interest’ was. It was at that moment that he discovered that he was exchanged for another subject “finer” than him. His true intentions came out.