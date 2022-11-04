The footballer Gerard Piqué, well-known defender of the Barcelona Football Club, Barça, says goodbye to the fields this Saturday when he will play his last game against Almería. After playing more than 600 games and with an exceptional track record, the Spanish soccer star decides to step aside and hang up the boots of the team that gave him so many achievements. His physical condition in recent seasons was not the favorite of his coach Xavi Hernández.

The well-known Barça defense footballer, Gerard Piqué, 35, announced that he is retiring from professional football and that he will play his last game against Almería this Saturday at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona.

In a video posted on Twitter, he announced his retirement and said that he would become one more ‘culer’, as fans of the Barcelona team are known.

In the publication that lasts more than two minutes, he said that he will cheer on the team and transmit “the love for Barça” to his children just as his family did with him. In addition, he pointed out: “You, culers, have given me everything, and now that the dreams of that child have come true, I have decided that it is time to close this cycle. I have always said that after Barça there would be no other team. And so it will be.”

With these words he ends his time in football and fourteen seasons at Barça, the club that helped form him. Piqué also played for Manchester United between 2004 and 2006, and in 2007 after passing through Zaragoza.

In 2008 he arrived at Barcelona under the baton of the legendary coach, Pep Guardiola.

I hammered and his low performance

The start of the season this year was not in good shape, so the current Barça coach since 2021, Xavi Hernández, did not choose him enough to play and he only participated in nine games. The technical director preferred Marcos Alonso over Piqué.

In the matches where he was allowed to participate, he did not shine on the pitch. In the Barcelona Fútbol Club match against Milan, the result of which was a 3-goal tie, Piqué was in the starting lineup.

In this contest, Barça was practically eliminated from the Champions League, and Piqué was recorded in the photo of the goal that Milan converted.

Palmares of the Barça defender

The defender played in eight Leagues, four Champions Leagues, one of them with Manchester United, seven King’s Cups, three Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, six Spanish Super Cups, one Premier League, one English Cup, one Euro Cup and a World Cup.

Soccer Football – Champions League – Group C – FC Barcelona – Inter Milan – Camp Nou, Barcelona, ​​Spain – October 12, 2022 FC Barcelona’s Gerard Pique in action with Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries © Reuters/Albert Gea

With the Barcelona shirt he played 615 games since 2008.

The player had a contract with the club until June 2024. Two years ago he had declared that: “the team needs changes and I am not talking about players or coaches. Nobody is essential. I am the first to offer to leave if new blood arrives to change this dynamic. We’ve hit rock bottom.”

Piqué finally resigns after a world-famous divorce with the Colombian singer Shakira with whom he has two children, Sasha and Milan. In the last sentence of his farewell video, he concludes with “You already know me, sooner or later, I’ll be back. See you at the Camp Nou. See Barça, always.”

With EFE and local media