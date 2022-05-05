Already recovered from the hangover of the Copa del Rey, Betis will face Barça in the last attempt of the verdiblancos to sneak into the next Champions League. Barcelona will try to get a victory at the Benito Villamarín that will allow them to secure their qualification for the next Champions Cup.
Where is Betis vs Barça? The match will be played at the Benito Villamarín with capacity for more than 60,721 people.
When and what time is Betis vs Barça? The match is played this Saturday, May 7 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time (2:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina).
On which TV channel can I watch Betis vs Barça? In Spain, the match is broadcast by Movistar LaLiga. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela it can be seen on DIRECTV Sports. And in the United States on ESPN+.
Where can I see ‘online’ Betis vs Barça? In Spain, through Movistar+. In Mexico, at Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina and Chile, on DIRECTV Sports App. And in the United States on ESPN App.
The Catalans will not be able to count on Pedri or Gerard Piqué, two of the team’s most important players, in this game. It seems somewhat hasty that we can see Ansu Fati on the pitch from minute zero, but rest assured that if the team needs gunpowder up front, he will enter as soon as possible. Ousmane Dembélé will return to the starting lineup in a forward line that will be accompanied by Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The bad month of Ferran Torres will force the Valencian to be relegated to the bench.
Betis will once again draw a regular eleven after a lineup full of substitutes in Getafe with which they could not get past the draw against the azulones. Both Barça with Atleti and Sevilla are puncturing more than usual in recent days, which gives the Verdiblancos an iota of hope that they want to reach the Champions League for next season.
Betis: Bravo, Alex Moreno, Edgar, Bartra, Sabaly, Guido, Fekir, Canales, Juanmi, Carvalho and Borja Iglesias
Barça: Ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Eric García, Araújo, Dani Alves, Busquets, Gavi, Frenkie, Dembélé, Memphis and Aubameyang
Betis 2-2 Barca
