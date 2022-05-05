Formula 1 | The organizers of the Miami F1 race are laughing at their fake harbor, which has become the subject of online memes: “They looked at me like I was crazy”

The organizers of this weekend’s F1 stage primarily created a good race track that was complemented by “parts of Miami culture”.

Formula the number one race continues this weekend in Miami Gardens, USA at the NFL Miami Dolphins home arena parking lot.

More than 30 different rail profiles were involved in the development of a street track north of Miami between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. There are no civilian roads on the track at all, and the landscape is artificially created anyway.

As the competition could not be taken to the coastal landscape, the organizers of the gp have built an artificial harbor on dry land that has become the subject of laughter and online mimes.

CEO and vice president of Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, the club’s home arena Tom Garfinkel is not worried about the joke about his race.

Garfinkel says the motorsport site Autosport in an interview like that gp in miami has become a burning topic. The sports director at the top of the gp race sees no harm in the fact that the race also offers a theme for humor.

“I think people enjoy it and I think people watching the competition have fun behind those yachts. Having fun with people is great, ”says Garfinkel.

“We don’t take ourselves too seriously. We try to have fun ourselves at the expense of it. ”

Garfinkel says the idea for an artificial marina was born after the original plans failed.

“When we first looked in the direction of the center, Formula One had the idea of ​​a catalog with its boats. When we moved here for several reasons [stadionin ympäristöön]I told the series that you will get your boat picture, ”says Garfinkel.

Representatives of the F1 series viewed Tom Garfinkel as “crazy” when Garfinkel introduced them to his idea of ​​a marina rising on dry land.

He cites the main reason for choosing the location is that the businessmen did not believe it was possible to build a good track in downtown Miami.

Flying thoughts of an inland marina were received with suspicion.

“They looked at me like I was crazy. Then I drew it on the board saying I want a harbor with boats here and we’ll do it. And so we did. It is fun.”

A multi-storey yacht club building with bars and restaurants has also risen around the marina. There is also an artificial sandy beach with sun loungers nearby.

According to Autosport, the acquisition of pleasure boats for the track area took ten months. The trip of the largest pleasure boat from the Port of Miami to the track area took five hours.

Sports Boss believes everything was worth the effort. He stresses that a genuine sandy beach cannot be built next to the track area because the wind could spread sand on the track.

“Our priority was to create a great track for the races. We really believed that if it’s a track that drivers want to drive and teams compete, it would be great for fans too. That was our first priority, ”says Garfinkel.

After that, the idea was to bring “part of Miami culture,” as Garfinkel puts it, to the track area.

“If it’s primarily a race track, we can move on and do other things to make it awesome. We are seriously trying to achieve that. ”