Between December 4 and January 4, the green and white team won five games and tied two
The year 2025 began for Betis with good news. The team coached by Manuel Pellegrini qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey by beating SD Huesca 0-1. The match took place just a month later…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Betis #consecutive #games #losing
Leave a Reply