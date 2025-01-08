He Real Betis will meet this Wednesday, January 8, his next rival in the King’s Cupa tournament in which they have managed to advance, for the moment, to the round of 16. The Verdiblancos arrive at this round after beating Huesca in the round of 32 (0-1), having also previously beaten Gévora (1-6), in the first round, and Sant Andreu (1-3), in the second.

The Betic team is one of the twelve First Division teams who have reached the round of 16 cup competitions that year. Additionally, two teams from the Second Division complete the pots of the draw, one from the First RFEF and another from the Second RFEF.

Taking into account the number of teams that have qualified from each category, Betis could win any of them in the round of 16. Thus, its possible rivals are: Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Athletic Club, Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Getafe, Leganés, Celta, Rayo Vallecano either ValenciaFirst; Elche either AlmeriaSecond; Ourensefrom First RFEF; either Pontevedrafrom Second RFEF.

This round of the Cup round of 16 will be played on the days January 14, 15 and 16. As in the previous qualifiers, it will be played in a single match. If Betis is paired with a lower category team, it will play as a visitor, while if it faces another First Division team, the first team whose ball was drawn in the draw will act as home team.