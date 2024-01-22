BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has revealed the release date for the first DLC of NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS. Thanks to this additional content, which will be available starting from January 25th, Hagoromo Otsutsuki will become part of the game's already very rich roster.

The “DLC Pack 1: Hagoromo Otsutsuki” will include within it, in addition to the character:

Secret Combination Technique (Hagoromo x Indra x Ashura)

(Hagoromo x Indra x Ashura) Matching Voices (x12)

(x12) Ninja Info Card Image (x5)

We leave you now with a trailer for Hagoromo Otsutsuki, wishing you a good viewing as always!

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu