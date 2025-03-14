The president of the European Commission, Urusla von der Leyen, at the summit between Europe and South Africa

The European Union has approved this Friday the renewal of individual sanctions by the Russian invasion of Ukraine after overcoming the reluctance of Hungary, which also seconded Slovakia, to remove some blacklists’ from some oligarchs linked to the Kremlin, collects EP.

European sources confirm to Europa Press the adoption of extension for six months for sanctions that affect more than 2,400 people and Russian entities. This covenant has been reached after negotiating withdraw the restrictions to three people who were in the EU ‘blacklist’ despite having died, sources have indicated.

All after Budapest has kept the pulse until the last moment after demanding at first to remove the sanctions from eight relevant Russian individuals. The deadline to renew personal sanctions against Russia was this Saturday, March 15 and the measures declined if a commitment agreement was not reached.