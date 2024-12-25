

12/25/2024



Updated at 5:54 p.m.





Marc Roca must be one of the positive news of the nursing Real Betis during the month of January. The Catalan midfielder has been absent from the playing fields since the derby on October 6, when he had to be substituted at match time. The discomfort in the ankle led to an injury that has already been classified as long-term and for which he has had to look for recovery alternatives to reach the current point, in which it is already predicted that during the month of January he will be able to return to his colleagues to participate in training progressively and integrate some calls.

Marc Roca’s loss has joined those of William Carvalho and Johnny Cardoso for a good stretch of the course to leave Altimira, Mateo and Guirao almost like the only midfielders in a while. The Catalan, hired last summer from Leeds after his good performance on loan at Heliópolis the previous season, is an important piece for Manuel Pellegrini’s schemes.

The last official news about Marc Roca was that a biological treatment with stem cellsas stated in a statement from the club on November 14, in which it stated that “the conservative process that has followed in recent weeks has not completely eliminated the discomfort it presents, so it will be submitted to this alternative plan. The recovery period will depend on your response to this treatment.

Now Marc Roca has become more confident with his articulation and it seems that in the coming weeks he will begin to be seen working with the team with a view to a sustained reintegration. “They come from long-term injuries and we hope that they begin to integrate into some of the squad’s work after this break,” Pellegrini said about Marc Roca and Bellerín in one of his last appearances.