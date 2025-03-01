The Legacy of Gerardo Iglesias: Langreo Custody 134 Research documents on the anti -Franco guerrillas

He has been a mining, general secretary of CCOO and the Communist Party of Spain (PCE) and founder and general coordinator of the United Left (IU). This is the facet of the best known professional and political activity of Gerardo Iglesias (La Cerezal, Mieres, 1950) but his biography is completed with that of the indefatigable researcher of the crimes during the Franco regime that has been collecting throughout his life. A valuable documentation that is now under the custody of the Langreo City Council.

The Constitutional certifies that the crimes of Francoism will not be investigated despite a memory law

A personal event marked the life of Gerardo Iglesias: he was only five years old when he witnessed the torture his father suffered when he was arrested for supporting anti -Franco guerrillas. An image that has retained in his mind and perhaps could be the acid that drove him to enter a thorough study on the history of these men who faced the Franco regime in the years after the civil war.





His research led him to write in 2011 a first book entitled “Why the memory hinders“which carries by subtitle “Repression and guerrillas in Asturias 1937-1952”, where it brings together 22 biographies of guerrillas and their families.

The impunity of Francoism

Four years later published “The amnesia of the accomplices”, a compilation of opponents of the retaliated dictatorship carried out from testimonies of their family and friends. On the cover makes clear what their readers will find, since this title is followed by the phrase: “150 stories that cry out against the impunity of Franco.”

Councilor Angelita Cueva, responsible for the democratic memory area of ​​the Langrean consistory, will make a catalog of the 134 documents that Gerardo Iglesias has delivered and is a first step for the transfer agreement that is currently being prepared. Once the cataloging will be completed, part of a permanent exhibition in the house of the Alberti, in the town of Ciaño.





Recognition repair

A spokesman for the Langreo City Council has confirmed to Eldiario.es Asturias the relevance of this documentation given by the expolitic and former Asturian ex -syndicalist and its interest in which this investigation can serve, from now on, as a key testimony to understand this chapter of the recent history of Spain.

In 2011, from the watchtower of his voluntary retirement of the first political line, former communist leader Gerardo Iglesias urged left-wing parties to listen to young people from 15-M not to lose the horizon of the daily needs of citizens.

With his book “Why Estorba La Memorba” emphasized the importance of repairing the recognition that democracy has stolen from escapes, the maquis who fought against the repression of the Franco dictatorship.

A guerrilla museum

His proposal to create a guerrillas museum did not get the echo he expected. He proposed his impulse to meet two objectives: on the one hand, recover a piece of history and, on the other, would entail a certain repair for the relatives of the victims, since the stigmatization that they were bandits “would stay at the door.”

In May 2018, Gerardo Iglesias, together with the historic Asturian communist militant Vicente Gutiérrez Solís and the reprisals of the Francoism Faustino Sánchez García, Fausto, presented three complaints against Pascual Honor de la Fuente, agent of the Social Political Brigade (the political police of the dictatorship), awarded with two medals and right hand of the commissioner Claudio Ramos in Asturias.





The complaint to a policeman

Iglesias charged the Franco Police for the commission of crimes of torture and humanity, within the framework of persecution for the state of political dissidents.

Oviedo’s Court of Instruction number 4 rejected its admission to process, considering that the facts denounced did not constitute crime against humanity and, in addition, they would be prescribed for having elapsed more than ten years since their commission, a decision confirmed later by the Provincial Court.

Given this judicial setback, he decided to resort to the Constitutional Court (TC), which in 2021 endorsed the decision of the Asturian judges by not admitting their appeal either.

The particular votes

The TC, by eight votes to three, endorsed the rejection of the complaint when understanding that there was no violation of the right to effective judicial protection and to use the relevant evidence alleged in the appeal. The three private votes were those cast by the magistrates Encarnación Roca, María Luisa Balaguer and Juan Antonio Xiol.

Gerardo Iglesias did not discourage and continued with the filing of a lawsuit before the European Court of Human Rights of Strasbourg. On that occasion he commented that he had decided to go to this instance “to do justice.” But he also did not succeed and rejected investigating the complaints of torture.

Strasbourg refuses to investigate complaints about the torture of Francoism



Despite all these pronouncements against which Gerardo Iglesias has been reaping in his attempt that crimes and torture be criminally investigated during the Franco regime, his tenacious struggle for all the details Langreo.