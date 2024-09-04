In detail, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed today, Wednesday, that Russian units affiliated with the Central Forces Group were able to control the town of Karlovka in Donetsk.

The ministry added in its statement that Russian forces also repelled seven attacks by Ukrainian forces, noting that they inflicted heavy losses on those forces in terms of equipment and materiel.

On the other hand, Russia said on Wednesday that the bombing of the Ukrainian city of Poltava on Tuesday targeted a military training center.

The Defense Ministry confirmed in a statement that “Russian forces carried out a precision strike on the 179th joint training center of the Ukrainian army in the city of Poltava,” adding that “all the designated targets were hit.”

Ukrainian authorities reported that the strike killed more than 50 people and injured more than 270.

Russian media reported that the Kinzhal, or “Dagger”, hypersonic missile was used in the bombing of the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday that Russian forces targeted the Ukrainian military-industrial complex in the city of Lviv, western Ukraine, with Kinzhal ballistic missiles, confirming that all the specified targets were hit.