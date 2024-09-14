Antonino D’Amico’s body found after three days: the young man disappeared in Terrasini after a sudden wave swept him away

All hopes of finding the young man alive have definitely faded away. Antonino D’Amico. Today, in fact, the 20-year-old originally from the municipality of Partinico, in the province of Palermo, was found dead by divers in Terrasini after three days of desperate searches.

Last Wednesday 11th September Antonino was hit by a sudden wave and dragged away by the force of the waters into the open sea. The young man at that moment was on the rocks in a cove in the district Paternellanot far from City of the sea and from the bay of Saint Cataldo.

Unfortunately, all these hours of deep anguish and pain experienced by the relatives and many friends of the boy culminated with the most tragic of possible epilogues.

The reconstruction of the dramatic accident in which the young Antonino D’Amico lost his life

The body of Antonino D’Amico was found today by firefighter divers after three long days of searching, made even more difficult by the very rough sea conditions.

The 20-year-old was with a friend at the time of his disappearance. The two boys were on a cliff that could be reached by climbing a staircase between the rocks. Suddenly, a wave swept them away and dragged them into the water, preventing them from returning to dry land. Only Antonino’s friend managed to save himself and immediately alert the rescue services.

Despite the rescuers’ attempts to immediately activate the search operations for the missing man, the rough seas delayed the recovery. Only today, the firefighters’ divers managed to locate and recover the young man’s body.

Antonino was found in a stretch of sea where depths of over 30 metres are quickly reached. Once the body was recovered, the divers proceeded to place it on one of the patrol boats of the Harbour Master’s Office.