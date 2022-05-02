THE new incentives have been announced for weeks but still they are not operationalcausing yet another thud of the car market. In April, sales fell by 33% compared to 2022, mainly due to the delay of implementing decree for incentives, which still does not see the light. In fact, in April, sales fell to 97,339 units overall.

How many cars were sold in April 2022?

In April 2022 in Italy they were sold in total 97,339 cars. Compared to April 2021, they sold out 48,000 fewer carsequal to a decline of 33.0%, the second negative record of the last 12 months.

In the first four months the volume of registrations reached 435,647 unitsabout 160,000 fewer than the corresponding four-month period 2021, with a loss of 26.5%.

Car sales trend in Italy in April 2022

The cars that struggle the most are those electric And PHEV plug-in hybrids which in April reduced the share of the total to 3.1% and 5.6% respectively.

Best-selling cars April 2022, TOP TEN ranking

With inflation rising and Italians’ purchasing capacity decreasing, the best-selling cars are inevitably the cheapest ones, such as stainless Fiat Panda. The city car leads the ranking of best-selling cars in April with 9,474 registrations, ahead of Ford Puma (2,898) and to Volkswagen T-Roc (2,743).

Best-selling cars, TOP TEN car market ranking April 2022

(In sequence in the photo-gallery the best-selling cars based on sales volumes in April 2022)

POS BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATIONS 1 Fiat Panda 9,474 2 Ford Puma 2,898 3 Volkswagen T-Roc 2,743 4 Launch Ypsilon 2,742 5 Dacia Sandero 2,724 6 Toyota Yaris Cross 2,280 7 Jeep Compass 2,250 8 Fiat 500 2.087 9 Fiat 500X 1,969 10 Jeep Renegade 1,941 Ranking of the best-selling cars in Italy in April 2022

The Volkswagen T-Roc climbs to the 3rd place of the best-selling cars in March

Who buys cars in April 2022?

The market structure of April 2022 confirms the collapse for all users: i private come to lose in the month the 40% of the volumes registered, going down to 53% share (-6.5 pp); in the 1st quarter the decrease is of 29%stopping at 60.8% share (-2.5 points).

The self-registrationi, with a flexion of the 31.4%, gain a few decimal places to 9.1% of share in April, to 9.4% in the cumulative. The long term rental it reduces the decline to -11.3% in the month (due to the collapse of the Captives), rising to 23.5% of share and in the cumulative the representativeness reaches 19.5%.

In April, all sales channels are down

The registrations of short term they lose 39%, with a share that stops at 7.7%, while in the 1st quarter it goes to 4% of the total. The companywith a decrease below the market and equal to 14.7%, gain market share, climbing to 6.8% (+1.5 pp) in the month and 6.2% (+0.9 pp) considering the January-April period.

Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG and methane cars

The delay in incentives has caused sales slumps for all engines, especially those on “plug”. Petrol and diesel lose respectively 42.9% And 38.5% of registrations, leading to 27% and 21% of share (as in the 1st quarter).

A heavy downturn this month also involves the LPG (-23.2%)at 7.4% of share (8.6% in the cumulative), while a dizzying collapse affects the methane going down below 1% share (0.9% in April and 1.1% in January-April).

Electric and hybrid car sales April 2022

As widely said previously, the sales of BEV electric carswhich in April reached a share of 3.1% of the total (3.3% in the cumulative), while the PHEV they are at 5.6% of share in April and at 5.1% considering the 1st quarter.

100% electric cars represent 3.1% of the auto market

Different speech for the full and mild-hybrid hybrids which, although decreasing in volume, rise to 35% of representativeness in April, with the “full” hybrids al 9.2% and the “mild” al 25.8%. In the cumulative the hybrids cover the 34.1% preferences.

ELECTRIC CARS best selling April 2022 ranking

Below is the ranking of best-selling electric cars in April 2022where in the first three places there are Fiat 500 electricthe smart ForTwo EQ and the Dacia Spring.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATIONS 1 Fiat 500 electric 494 2 smart ForTwo 405 3 Dacia Spring 372 4 Renault Zoe 215 5 Volkswagen ID.4 95 6 Mini Mini Electric 94 7 Volkswagen ID.3 93 8 Hyundai Kona Electric ninety two 9 Peugeot e-208 83 10 Opel Stroke-e 83 Best-selling electric cars in April 2022

HYBRID CARS Sales ranking April 2022

There Fiat Panda also dominates the ranking of hybrid cars best-selling in April 2022, ahead of the pure hybrid Toyota Yaris Cross and the Lancia Ypsilon.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATIONS 1 Fiat Panda 8,728 2 Toyota Yaris Cross 2,280 3 Launch Ypsilon 2.227 4 Ford Puma 2.213 5 Fiat 500 1,518 6 Toyota Yaris 1,335 7 Kia Sportage 1.103 8 Toyota C-HR 933 9 Nissan Qashqai 868 10 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 678 Best-selling hybrid cars in April 2022

HYBRID CAR PLUG-IN Sales ranking April 2022

In April 2022 in the ranking of plug-in hybrids the best-selling top three places on the podium are: Jeep Compass, Renegade 4xe And BMW X1.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATIONS 1 Jeep Compass 1.151 2 Jeep Renegade 536 3 BMW X1 375 4 Lynk & Co 1 295 5 Toyota RAV4 201 6 Volvo XC40 177 7 MG EHS 159 8 BMW X3 147 9 Mercedes-Benz GLE 143 10 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé 134 Best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in April 2022

PHOTO ranking best-selling cars in Italy in April 2022

