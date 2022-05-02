The flexion of the Italian auto market which also closed in negative at -33% in Aprilthe result of 48,000 units registered less than in the same month of 2021. The absence of incentives weighs like a boulder, with another month without bonuses that is also slightly hitting sales of electricity: for BEVs, in fact, the market share has grown slightly since January but the monthly one has declined, with the former falling from 3 to 3.3% and the latter falling to 3.1% after 3.3%, still losing ground after 3.7% in March. The happy note is the return to the top of the Fiat 500 which, after giving up the scepter last month, is once again the best-selling electric car in Italy.

The battery-powered Cinquino closed the month of April with 493 units sold, reinforcing the record since the beginning of the year that sees it in 2,049 cars registered with a share of more than 14%. In reality however, the electric 500 still loses ground in comparison with 2021, when sales in April had already reached 3,122 units (in April 2021 there were 1,063 units sold). Following Fiat 500 it’s Smart Fortwo, with 405 cars sold against 601 in the same period last year. The lowest step of the podium is instead occupied by Dacia Spring what a collection of 372 registrations, a sharp increase compared to 2021 when the battery-powered city car of the Romanian brand was just starting its path on the market. The two compact cars are reversed in the annual calculation, with Spring chasing the Fiat 500 with 1,606 registrations and the Fortwo instead stops at 1.246.

The ranking of the best-selling electric in Italy in April continues with Renault Zoe, with 215 units purchased, followed by Volkswagen ID.4 (95 units sold) and by the Mini Cooper SE which instead registered 94 units, the only one together with Spring to improve the figure compared to April 2021. Volkswagen ID.3 instead stopped to 93 cars sold, with Hyundai Kona stopping at 92. The top ten of the best-selling BEVs Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa, both with 83 units registered, close. The total of electricity purchased in April 2022 thus closes at 3,050, more than 1,000 units less than in 2021.