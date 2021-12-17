While the Coronavirus pandemic and the semiconductor crisis have aggravated the already precarious health of the automotive sector, the downside for the world of four wheels has been the growth of the electric mobility sector which is now teeming with new models. Among these there is also Dacia Spring, the first 100% electric car of the brand controlled by Renault which, on the wave of the success of a brand that thanks to Duster and Sandero has established itself on the European market, was able to immediately conquer the car in the rankings regarding registrations thanks to a price highly competitive and an essential but complete commercial offer. The segment of city cars on tap has thus had a new contender, with Dacia Spring able to earn a place of honor even among our Best of 2021.

Let’s start from the outside: in the front you can see a clean design, with the typical closed grille of electric cars, Here the charging socket is hidden, with the flap that opens from inside the passenger compartment. The black-grained plastic protectors on the bumper and wheel arches accentuate the crossover soul, as well as the ground clearance which is 150 mm. Inside the passenger compartment there is space for four adults who can sit in full comfort. The load capacity is also excellent, which stands at 290 liters, since it can rise up to 620 liters if the rear seats are knocked down. Behind the wheel we find a 3.5-inch digital dashboard ideally divided into three areas from which we can control running speed, battery recharge and remaining range. Dacia Spring was built on the CMF-A platform of the Alliance and weighs only 970 kg, therefore less than a ton, an interesting fact that gives it brilliance and is also an advantage in terms of autonomy.

Dacia Spring boasts aautonomy in the mixed cycle of 230 km that become 305 in the WLTP City thanks to the 27.4 kWh battery combined with a 33 kW powertain and 125 Nm of maximum torque. As for charging times, with a 2.3 kW domestic socket it takes less than 14 hours, with a 7.4 kW Wallbox less than 5 hours and finally in DC from 30 kW less than an hour. The pop look combined with the ground light and a few SUV touches make it a city car dressed as an urban crossover with the 3D embossed grille and the optical signature with DLR LED that accentuate its jaunty character. Dacia Spring is undoubtedly a good starting point for those who want to enter the world of electric mobility gradually, using a complete car for daily needs The price list starts from 20,100 euros for the Comfort set-up and goes up to 21,600 euros for the Comfort Plus.