The “Italic race” that the demographic winter risks erasing and Guido Bertolaso’s apologies for what it was “a joke, made in front of pediatricians” this morning in the Lombardy Region, during the conference ‘Child nutrition and social dimension: the politics of doing’. Words used to give the idea of ​​”the demographic winter that risks making us disappear as Italians”. The meaning was this, “that he used” the term “Italic race rather than Italians”, the Lombard Welfare assessor later explained in the Regional Council, replying to the opposition’s criticisms.

“I am truly shocked,” he observed, “by this violent attack against an official who serves the country, who is only trying to address and resolve a whole series of problems,” including “this dramatic collapse in births in Italy“, a “problem recognized urbi et orbi. I was joking,” he repeated. “I take note of it,” he added in reference to the reactions he received. “I’m sorry,” he concluded, “for this very wrong interpretation of my statements.”