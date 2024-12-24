The last program of the year Not that we werebroadcast this Monday on TEN and Canal Quickie, not only marked the end of its season before the Christmas break; He also left a preview that has aroused the curiosity of his audience: an investigation about María Jesús and her famous accordion It will be the axis of his return in 2025.

María Patiño was in charge of revealing the progress during the space’s farewell. “We are leaving, but we return on January 2, and here we return leaving a seed of a great story about someone you all know, but they don’t know what’s behind that accordion“he stated.

The program seems to have found in this iconic figure of the musical scene a new thread to pull. According to the statements of Patiño, “on the way back the story of María Jesús and her accordion will take a turn”suggesting that the content will explore previously untold aspects of his personal and professional life.

To say goodbye, the presenter expressed his gratitude to viewers for their support throughout the year: “Thank you again for everything, thank you for allowing us to return on day two. Enjoy the year 2025, right leg and attitude. Thank you, thank you and thank you. A kiss and happy new year. I love you.”

With these words, Not that we were He closed the year leaving a palpable expectation about what his return to television, YouTube and Twitch will bring.