The Colombia selection is going through a good run and this is also reflected in the performance of its players. Without a doubt, the most outstanding of the two Copa America matches so far has been James Rodriguez.

According to the criteria of

The Cucuteño has shown that when he puts on the tricolor team jersey he becomes a leader and a figure in every game he plays. In his debut in Copa America, James gave the two assists that ended in the winning goals against ParaguayAgainst Costa Rica, he was also decisive in the attack to seal qualification.

James Rodriguez, the best assister of the group stage with one game remaining

Those two assists against Paraguay and one in the match against Costa Rica gave James the confidence and the title of the best assister of the tournament so far. Rodriguez is also third in chances generated with 2 in total.

James Rodriguez Photo:AFP Share

The midfielder has started all three of the matches played so far in the group stage and is expected to be part of the starting line-up against Brazil to continue his key role in qualifying for the next round. Below him, in assists, are Nicolás de la Cruz and Lionel Messi

The Colombian also leads the rankings for complete crosses. He has created 8 chances from crosses for the national team’s attackers. For this reason, he is a key player for the transition in the midfield and communication with the attackers.

The best player of the Copa America so far

According to the ranking of the statistical portal Sofascore, The Colombian is positioned as the best performer among all those who contested the group stage. With an average rating of 8.30, James is above Lionel Messi and Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

James Rodriguez, Copa America 2024 statistics Photo:Sofascore – EL TIEMPO Share

In summary, James has a 90% accurate pass rate in the minutes played in the competition and, although he has an expected goals rate of 0.23, he is decisive in attack with the chances he creates and the danger he generates for his rivals’ defense.

Colombia, to the last match in the group stage

Colombia faces Brazil this Tuesday at 8 pmThe team needs to add points to ensure its presence in the quarter-finals. The team will seek to continue its unbeaten streak of more than 20 games without losing and 10 matches won in a row.

Brazil, on the other hand, will look to hurt the national team in order to qualify. Until now, the ‘verdeamarela’ has not shown the level it is used to and, against Colombia, it will look to make a statement that will confirm it as the favorite in the competition.

James Rodriguez Photo:Instagram @fcfseleccioncol Share

The match will be played at the Levi’s Stadium in California and will mark the closing of the group stage with the last match of group D of the America CupSo far, Colombia has a perfect score and Brazil needs at least a draw to qualify.