He had finished the season with a rainbow jersey on: Liam Bertazzo, together with Ganna, Lamon, Consonni and Milan, had managed to conquer world gold with the quartet of coach Marco Villa after having been the first reserve in Japan, where his teammates had won the five-circle title. But Liam Bertazzo himself found himself without a team, because his Vini Zabù had closed its doors.
SCENARIO – Now it seems that the situation is unlocking on the new team front for the Veneto, born in 1992. Bertazzo’s agreement with a German continental team (third tier, after World Tour and Professional) is approaching. The formalization is expected to arrive next week. Road activity remains fundamental for Bertazzo, who will also be in the track group towards the Paris 2024 Games.
