The German authorities do not allow their NATO ally Estonia to supply Ukraine with those weapons that are of German origin. On Friday, January 21, the newspaper reported Wall Street Journal with reference to representatives of the German and Estonian authorities.

It is noted that Germany, unlike the United States, Britain, Poland and other NATO allies, so far refuses to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine.

In recent weeks, Estonia has been asking Berlin for permission to send artillery to Ukraine, which is required by German export laws. It is clarified that we are talking about 122-mm howitzers D-30, produced back in the USSR.

The publication emphasized that the United States and its allies are facing difficulties in developing a unified response to “Russia’s buildup of a military group near the borders of Ukraine.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that measures would be discussed in case of military aggression.

“The German government has a clear position on the issue of arms exports. We have not supported the export of lethal weapons from Germany in recent years,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Olaf Scholz said that the German government does not support the export of weapons from Germany to Ukraine. Scholz stressed that Berlin is “very actively” working to achieve a de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine. The chancellor believes that this can be achieved by reducing the number of armed Russian equipment along the border with Ukraine.

On January 19, the German Defense Ministry announced that the policy of the German government regarding the supply of lethal weapons to Kiev is unchanged.

On January 10, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk urged Berlin to agree to the sale of weapons to Kiev, otherwise he threatened with consequences for relations between Germany and Ukraine. According to him, Germany bears the same historical responsibility for Ukraine as it does for Israel.

At the end of December, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock spoke out against the supply of weapons to Ukraine in connection with a possible military escalation. She stressed that further escalation will not bring additional security to the country.

On December 12, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov accused the government of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel of blocking the possibility of Kiev acquiring weapons through NATO. Then he said that Berlin in November vetoed the purchase by Ukraine of anti-sniper systems and rifles to destroy drones.