After two and a half hours of play the blue falls with the Japanese Taro Daniel. Tsitsipas also eliminated, Medvedev promoted

The Italy of tennis wakes up with another defeat and in the so-called “tennis paradise” Matteo Berrettini still lives in hell. The Roman surrenders to the Japanese n.103 in the world Taro Daniel and prematurely greets the Indian Wells Masters 1000, with the score of 6-7(5) 6-0 3-6. The leg is better but it is continuity to be found for Matteo who, after the disappointment of the first set lost in the tie-break (despite an initial advantage of 2-0) restarted like a rocket in the second, giving the Japanese a resounding 6-0. However, Daniel was able to make the difference in the decider by breaking the blue serve at the first opportunity presented in the second game: the break then proved to be decisive for the outcome of the match. Berrettini, who since the beginning of the year has only participated in four events (including the team United Cup) and whose best result is the quarter-finals reached in Acapulco where he was forced to retire due to a problem in his right calf, will still have to work to find the brilliance of better times. Now, therefore, “head down and work”, as mentioned a few days ago. The appointment with the Miami Open is around the corner. See also Tennis | Otto Virta expects the worst opponent of his career in the Davis Cup: "I don't know him at all," says David Goffin of Belgium.

Fognini Bolelli — After the exits of Sonego, Fognini and Berrettini, in the Italian night the news of the first positive result for our colors arrives from the doubles tournament, thanks to the tandem made up of Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli. The Ligurian and the Bolognese were able to surprise the Colombian seeded n.8 Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, imposing themselves in a comeback with the score of 6-7 (1) 6-4 10-3, gained in an hour and 48 minutes of play. The two Americans Austin Krajicek and Mackenzie McDonald will be waiting for them in the next round.

Today Sinner and Musetti — There are therefore only two left to represent Italy in the men’s singles draw. Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti are called to defend their colors in their respective debut matches in California. The South Tyrolean will meet the Frenchman Richard Gasquet (n.43 Atp) at 8 pm Italian time in the first match scheduled at Stadium 3. For the two it will be the first match in their careers. Lorenzo Musetti, on the other hand, will be engaged against the other French Adrian Mannarino (n.68 Atp) in the third match scheduled on Stadium 5, immediately after the British derby Draper-Evans and Fucsovics-De Minaur (approximate time 22.40 Italian time). It will also be a first time for the driver from Carrara against today’s opponent. In case of victory for Sinner and Musetti, it will be a derby in the third round. See also MotoGP | Bastianini: "This time I could attack Pecco"

The Bigs — Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has been struggling with shoulder problems in recent weeks, exits the scene. The Greek was overtaken in three sets by the Australian no. 87 ranking Jordan Thompson, winner of the match in three sets by 7-6 (0) 4-6 7-6 (5). On the other hand, Daniil Medvedev passed the debut test, one of the players in the best shape of this edition of the Californian 1000 as protagonist of a particularly positive moment between victories in Rotterdam and Dubai and the final in Doha. The Russian eliminated 21-year-old Brandon Nakashima (6-4 6-3) and will find the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka (n.85 Atp) in the next round. All easy even for the n. 4 in the world Casper Ruud and the n.1 4 Alexander Zverev. The Norwegian eliminated the Argentine Diego Schwartzman with a quick 6-2 6-3 and now finds the Chilean Cristian Garin. The German instead got rid of the other Argentinian Pedro Cachin with a score of 6-3 6-1 and in the next round there will be world No. 59 Emil Rusuuvuori for him. See also Kylian Mbappé did justice

