For the first time in history, Russia has entered the top five largest trading partners of India. This follows from the data of the Ministry of Trade and Industry of India, writes RIA News.

It follows from the data that last year the trade turnover between Moscow and New Delhi amounted to $13.1 billion, and in the ten months of the 2022-2023 financial year, this figure reached 39.8 and more than tripled. India exported $2.5 billion worth of goods to Russia and imported $37.3 billion.

The United States tops the list with $108.4 billion in trade, followed by China, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

India has been keeping statistics of the largest trading partners since the 1990s. A few years ago, Russia ranked 25th in this list, its best result was the indicator of 1997-1998 financial years – then it was 16th.

Earlier it was reported that in December last year, Russia sent a quarter more oil to India than a month earlier, setting a new record. Deliveries of crude oil from Russia in December were 24 percent higher than in November, the main buyers were private oil refineries.