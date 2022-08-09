The Vuelta 2021 was Egan Bernal’s last race and for sure the 25-year-old Colombian from Ineos-Grenadiers will not be at the start of the 2022 edition of the Spanish race, which kicks off on August 19 from Holland. But despite this, the return to the group of the winner of the Giro d’Italia (2021) and Tour (2019) may not be far off. The conditional is still a must, after the accident of January 24 in training in which Egan had risked his life. And after the idea of ​​returning to the Vuelta a Burgos (2-6 August), although cultivated and very likely given at some point by those who follow him closely, had not been given the green light by the doctors. The Gazzetta has learned that the team’s plan A at the moment is to get him back to the Tour of Germany, from 24 to 28 August, a short stage race which, among other things, is also included in the programs of team-mate Filippo Ganna. Certainty is not there yet and even in this case the last word will be up to the doctors, but for now, just to reiterate it, Plan A points straight to Germany.