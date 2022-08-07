Berlusconi promises a 23% Flat Tax for everyone and praises Meloni: “Courageous like me”

Taxes, the cut decided by Moody’s, the fight against inflation. The center-right presents some of the proposals for the electoral campaignand, while awaiting the summits of the next few days on the program and on the coalition’s candidacies for next September 25, it addresses economic issues. Silvio Berlusconi intervenes with a video on social media for the ‘first episode’ of the ‘pills’ with which he intends to illustrate to the voters the contents of the Forza Italia agenda, which will serve, he argues, to “get rid of the gentlemen of the left” .

It does so by relaunching an issue dear to the coalition: the flat tax, which will be – he promises – 23% for everyone, “families and businesses”. With the flat tax, he explains, “fiscal oppression” will be eased, “tax evasion” can be fought and the State’s revenues can be increased. A necessary measure, he insists, to “leave more money in the pockets of Italians and to restart consumption and investments”.

Berlusconi also released an interview published today by Il Messaggero. “They accuse you of making electoral promises that are not very feasible. What do you answer, even to Giorgia Meloni that she asks you allies to avoid effective announcements?”, Asks the newspaper. “I have nothing to answer because I am sure that sentence did not refer to us. But I say that I agree perfectly: ours are completely realistic projects, they are financed with perfectly achievable spending cuts, with the recovery of evasion and avoidance thanks to the flat tax, which will give a strong boost to the economy and will bring out the underground economy by greatly increasing revenues of the state, as has happened in the 57 countries that have adopted it “.

With the center-right in government, Berlusconi tells the Messenger that “Italy would be exactly where it is now, on the side of Europe, the West, the Atlantic Alliance, the United States, of freedom. For us this is absolutely essential, but I also have no doubts as regards our allies. “Su Meloni and Salvini says that Giorgia has in common with him “determination and courage, Matteo the ability to speak to Italians and also that of knowing how to listen”.

Matteo Salvini also talks about the fight against price increases. The Northern League leader launches a proposal that he claims to be “easily achievable, sustainable and in the name of realism and concreteness”.

It is time, he says, to “de-tax overtime, bonuses and salary increases for employees”. For the secretary of the League, “pending fiscal peace, flat tax and quota41” this “would be a reasonable measure, urged by entrepreneurs of all sectors that want to put net money in paychecks to employees to face inflation and higher cost of living “. Giorgia Meloni instead returns to cut in the outlook on Italian debt decided last night by Moody’sand says she is also “worried” about the “drastic revision of the Italian GDP growth estimates for 2023 envisaged by the European Commission”.

“We are in sensational delay on the execution of the PNRR projects, and Italy is seen as a substantially stationary nation. For this – says the president of Fratelli d’Italia – we are convinced that a radical change is needed with respect to the disastrous policies carried out. in the last decade, where the Democratic Party – it is the thrust that launches the party led by Enrico Letta – has always been in government despite having systematically lost all the elections. “According to Meloni at this moment” Italy needs to return to run, our primary objective will be to return to freeing the Italian creative genius, our true inexhaustible resource ”and ensures that in FdI“ we are ready ”.

