Although in the head of the Uruguayan coach Alfredo Arias the team has improved match after match, Santa Fe he is hung up on points and will have to win them back as a visitor.

The red stopover, on the sixth date of the 2022-II League, will be at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, where he will visit Deportivo Pereira. The game will be seen this Sunday by the basic Win Sports signal, starting at 8:15 at night.

Just one win in five games

Of the five previous games so far in the tournament, the Cardinals have only won one, against Cortuluá (1-0, on July 17), but that day very few were happy with the performance.

On the other hand, in the last presentation in front of their fans, last Tuesday, when they tied against America, the team saw some progress, although still far from what the red fans expect.

Alfredo Arias, Santa Fe coach. See also Rocket League: when will the Batmobile of the new film arrive?

“I want to get where the people want. Before you have to go through other paths that cannot be skipped. We are a team from which 13 players left and the ones we could have arrived. We are moving on a good path. We have been competitive in all the games”, said Arias, in the Peláez and De Francisco program in La W.

One of those players who left did so with the tournament underway. Juan Sebastián Pedroza was transferred to Al-Batín, from Saudi Arabia, and that opened another important gap for him in the Santa Fe payroll.

This week the pass book opens to register free players. Two soccer players who were already in Santa Fe are in the folder: Daniel Torres, League champion in 2012 and 2014, who left Castellón, and Yeison Gordillo, that he did the Olympic lap in 2016 and that he is not still in San Lorenzo.

Yeison Gordillo (left) could return to Santa Fe.. See also Tolima vs. Junior, live: follow the entire League live

“Someone is going to come, I can’t talk about it because I don’t know Torres, but someone will surely come,” Arias assured. Torres, however, had conversations with Medellín, where he also played and was champion.

SPORTS