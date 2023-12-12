TRicia Tuttle will be at the helm of the Berlinale in the future. Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth introduced the former head of the London Film Festival BFI as the new director of the film festival in Berlin on Tuesday. The American is scheduled to take over the festival in April 2024.

The supervisory board of the federal cultural events in Berlin (KBB), which is responsible for the Berlinale, had previously dealt with the personnel, chaired by the Green politician.

A few months ago, Roth announced that the Berlinale would now only be managed by one person, replacing the previous management duo of Carlo Chatrian (52) and Mariette Rissenbeek (67).

Chatrian then drew conclusions and announced that he would be leaving the festival after the 2024 edition. Rissenbeek had already announced her departure. Both officially took up their positions in June 2019. For the first time in the history of the film festival, they took on dual leadership, with Chatrian as artistic director and Rissenbeek as executive director.

Criticism of the Minister of State for Culture

Roth now wants to maintain the international importance of the film festival. According to its presentation, the Berlinale should be in the same league as Cannes, Venice or Toronto.

A commission chaired by Roth was looking for a suitable person to replace him. Also there were director and Oscar winner Edward Berger (“Nothing New in the West”), the managing director of the German Film Academy Anne Leppin, the actress Sara Fazilat and the producer Roman Paul.

Numerous filmmakers had criticized Roth in connection with the planned change in leadership. Along with Cannes and Venice, the Berlinale is one of the major film festivals. The next edition is planned for February 15th to 25th, 2024.