His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, confirmed that vital projects related to people’s daily needs, such as electricity, water and gas, are continuing and continuing in all cities of the emirate to achieve self-sufficiency and future storage, pointing to the importance of preserving water and not wasting water. Use it.

This came as His Highness, this morning, laid the foundation stone for the new water desalination plant project in the Hamriyah region, which costs 1.65 billion dirhams.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah discussed water projects in the cities of Khor Fakkan, Kalba, Al Dhaid and Sharjah, noting that there are many projects being implemented to increase the strategic reserve of water, as the Al Rafisa Dam was constructed to be a main storage station, in addition to establishing another project on the mountains of Wadi Al Ghazir to be an addition. The stock is sufficient to satisfy the water needs of the city of Khor Fakkan. Work is also underway in the city of Kalba on a new storage lake project called Fresh Lake, while in Al Dhaid there is a lake at the entrance to the city, and another will be worked on. As for the city of Sharjah, which differs from other cities due to its rapid growth, work is underway on a new project, which is the Al-Madeed Lake reservoir, in addition to saving during the winter period due to the lack of water consumption.

His Highness touched on the excessive consumption of water, as well as leaks from old pipes, which the specialized teams of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority are working to solve, as with abundance, guidance and direction, the great waste of water can be reduced, His Highness called on everyone to take this into account and conserve water because it Basis of life. His Highness said: “Our main concern is this country and its residents. They must live a decent, clean, quiet, stable life far from problems in everything.”

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah extended thanks and appreciation to the workers of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, both men and women, who work day and night behind the scenes. His Highness pointed out the great efforts they make at all times, and that these efforts do not appear directly to the people and society, wishing them Good luck and success in their work.

In his speech, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah pointed out that care, care and attention to basic services include all members of society and in all fields, and education in particular because it is the basis for advancement and progress, as scholarships are provided to students with the spread of universities and cognitive activity in the emirate.

His Highness stressed the importance of education in society and the family’s cooperation with the school to complete its tasks side by side with education, because the goal is the advancement of children and their access to educational opportunities that continue with a person throughout his life, and education also works to direct them to the path of goodness, lifestyle, thought, heritage and other values. Virtuous.

His Highness pointed out the great contribution made by the activities and program of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for creating leaders and innovators, which he personally follows and under the leadership of His Highness’s wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, with the aim of caring for the child before his birth until his graduation and marriage so that he has completed 25 years of education, care, teaching and learning, to become A productive individual and the product of proper upbringing.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah viewed a visual presentation presented by Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, during which he reviewed the authority’s strategy in the field of water 2023-2033, which contributes to enhancing water security, meets comprehensive development needs in accordance with the highest quality standards, and ensures sustainability. Access to clean water for consumers.

Al Shamsi pointed out during his presentation that the Authority has developed its strategy in the field of water to govern its operations in a way that ensures raising its efficiency and enhancing its capabilities through coverage, availability, storage, and water quality. He reviewed the water network projects during the past five years, the Authority’s future investments in the water sector, and the productive capacity of the cities of the Emirate of Sharjah, in addition to To investments in strategic water storage projects and a plan to replace low-efficiency desalination units.

The Director General of the Authority discussed the expected outcomes of the 2023-2033 strategy in terms of production and storage capacity, in addition to the use of the latest satellite surveying techniques to detect water leaks in the main and subsidiary lines and the number of leaks detected within the scope of subscribers’ locations.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the audience watched a video material that covered the stages of the new water station project in Al Hamriyah, and highlighted the modern works and technologies that will be used. The presentation also explained several projects, including transmission and distribution lines and the modernization of water networks, in addition to pumping stations and water tanks to improve the efficiency of the network’s operational operations and increase Water storage capacity.

The establishment of the water desalination plant project in Al Hamriya comes within the framework of developing the water sector system in the Emirate of Sharjah, and is considered one of the largest investments in the field of water in the emirate. The project aims to increase the production capacity of the Al Hamriya station to 110 million gallons per day, and a storage capacity of 90 million gallons. In addition to consuming energy not exceeding 3.2 kilowatts per hour to produce a cubic meter of water, the station also operates with a reverse osmosis system for water desalination, and the project includes the latest post-treatment, filtering and filtration technologies.

His Highness was accompanied during the laying of the foundation stone by: Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, Saeed Sultan Balji Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, and a number of authority officials and project engineers.