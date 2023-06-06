“Another weekend in the conditions of the one just ended is really not bearable. We are facing one of the lowest moments in the history of Bergamo healthcare”: with these words the CGIL Public Function of Bergamo comments on what has happened in the last few days on the continuity of care front, i.e. the emergency medical service in the province. One episode among all caused a sensation: at the beginning of the long holiday weekend there were very serious inconveniences: “In the Borgo Palazzo station on Thursday afternoon (the day before a holiday, therefore not covered by the presence of general practitioners) no continuity of care service was provided , so much so that when the doctor on duty showed up in the evening, she found citizens waiting for several hours. She took up night duty alone, although as a rule she was supposed to do it together with two other doctors. For her, these were very difficult hours, not only due to the high number of patients and the finding of three deaths, but also due to the tension in the waiting room. The queue was such that the doctor was unable to finish her working hours at 8 the following morning as expected, but had to stay until 11.30 (and then be accompanied home by her family, too exhausted by the night to drive the car own car).

“Since no colleague showed up at 8 on Friday morning, we deduce that even that day was not covered, given that whoever takes up service should do so at 8 – the two trade unionists said – The situation is dramatic, something never seen before which needs to be fixed ASAP. ATS is in enormous difficulty, but there is now an open channel between our organization and the Company, an interlocution that has finally begun, when it would have been better to do so already in February” add Locatelli and Barbieri. Already last February, in fact, the CGIL sent a formal report to the Company to highlight “a widespread lack of respect for the Essential Levels of Assistance (LEA) in the emergency medical service”.