This is called (心臓の病気 (伝染病), Shinzō no Byōki (Densenbyō) in Japanese, whose translation is ‘heart virus’. But there are no details of his origin or his real name. It is possible that Akira Toriyama, creator of the series, decided to leave it a mystery.

It is because of this that various theories have emerged about this evil. According to a doctor, @eldr.weapons, who shared his reasoning via TikTok, it was the Ginyu Special Forces that infected him.

Or that the source of the infection was actually the planet Namekusei. Likewise, he points out that when Goku in Dragon Ball Z puts hand to his chest Levine’s signreflecting chest pain and indicating exertional dyspnea.

Dyspnea is respiratory distress or shortness of breath in medical terms. The above is a sign that Goku in Dragon Ball Z You are suffering from an acute myocardial infarction.

In short, you are suffering from ischemic heart disease. Although what @ eldr.weapons says explains what this Warrior Z suffers from, the idea that he was infected on the planet Namekusei does not sound credible. Why do we say it? From what Future Trunks says.

Vegeta’s son commented on Dragon Ball Z that many people succumbed to the virus in his timeline. He never says that Goku was the ‘alpha patient’ of this evil.

And if so, it’s hard to think of this character spreading the disease, as he often trains or hunts in isolation.

Neither Gohan nor anyone else was infected within the series, although Piccolo recommended that those who were close to Goku take the same medicine as him.

All to avoid possible contagion. Dende, who comes from Namek, never mentions the existence of such a disease among his people.

But it is such a strong virus that it affects not only humans but Saiyans. However, except for Goku, no one else suffers its effects; neither Vegeta who is pure nor Gohan who is half human half Saiyan.

Without leaving aside that the latter finished off the Ginyu Special Forces. The origin of this virus Dragon Ball Z remains a mystery.

This despite the fact that @eldr.weapons mentions that his idea comes from a Game Boy Color video game which is very doubtful to have as canon.

Apart from dragonball We have more technology information at EarthGamer.