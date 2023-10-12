Riyadh (dpa)

Frenchman Karim Benzema, a player for the Saudi Jeddah Football Association, said that he decided to move to the Al-Ittihad team, with the aim of participating in the new Saudi League project, because he wants to be part of it.

Benzema gave an interview, which was published by the Saudi Football League account on the “X” social networking platform, “formerly Twitter,” in which he highlighted the reasons for his move to his new team, the challenges ahead, and his opinion of the experience so far.

Benzema said: “I wanted to come to Saudi Arabia with the start of the football project here, as it seemed to be a huge project in all respects, and I wanted to be a part of it and help in it, and this is one of the reasons that made me come here.”

He also indicated that he left his former team, Real Madrid, after achieving everything with him, and because he wanted to take on a new challenge and participate in the Saudi League project.

Benzema joined Al-Ittihad from Real Madrid last June, with a contract extending until 2026.

The Frenchman expressed his happiness at playing with the Saudi League title holder last season and currently fourth in the standings, and said: “I am happy on and off the field, and I appreciate people’s love, and this makes me happy, and I will try to give my utmost on the field.”

He added: “There is a lot of passion and football history here, and I am happy with the level of the game. I am really surprised by the level in Saudi Arabia, because in Europe we do not watch many football matches here.”

Regarding his opinion about the level of his team, Benzema said: “We started the season well and the squad did not change much from last season, and this is a good thing, in addition to the inclusion of new players to strengthen the ranks.”

Regarding his injury, Benzema said: “I was suffering from an injury, but I am better now, and I am training with full fitness. The team is developing from one match to another, and so am I, and this is what is important, but what is most important to me is winning championships at the end of the season.”