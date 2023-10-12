Ripple effect

The sensational announcement of Marc Marquez’s change of jersey, who in the space of a few days first announced his farewell to Honda and then confirmed his move to the Gresini team for the 2024 season, definitively opens a possible domino effect in the MotoGP market. A very particular situation, given that it occurs not during the summer break in July – the traditional moment dedicated to negotiations between teams and drivers for the following season – but rather during late October, when the time available is running out. However, the farewell of the eight-time world champion inevitably forces Honda to throw itself into the market.

Initially the main option to replace Marquez seemed to be one immediate promotion of Johann Zarco. The Frenchman, twice world champion in Moto2 and still looking for his first success in the premier class, has already agreed for 2024 with the LCR team, therefore leaving Ducati and the Prima-Pramac team. There had been speculation about his possible leap into the official HRC team, which however was ‘stopped’ by Lucio Cecchinello himself: “Zarco stays with us“, the Italian manager guaranteed. So now the eyes of Honda’s top management have shifted to the Portuguese Miguel Oliveira.

Aprilia trembles

The 28-year-old from Almada raced for years with KTM before moving to at the beginning of this season Aprilia with the RNF satellite team. Now there would be an interesting opportunity for him to join the most famous team on the grid, albeit in the midst of an identity crisis. The possibility of a transfer of the Portuguese had been blocked in the bud from the CEO of Aprilia Racing, Massimo Rivola, but the person concerned seems to think differently. As reported by the site Speedweek.com Oliveira has in fact shown himself at least possibilist about the idea of ​​a transfer.

“We have experienced many unexpected events this year – underlined the #88, winner of three career races in MotoGP – there have been drivers sent home during the season, there have been drivers who have broken their contracts. Everything is possible. It is a pleasure and an honor to be approached by another builder, especially to one as big as Honda. It becomes especially interesting if they offer a place in the official team. That’s all”. Words that certainly do not sound like a declaration of absolute loyalty to Aprilia, even if Oliveira later added: “I didn’t have a team change in mind because I’m under contract with Aprilia Racing for 2024. For now there’s nothing concrete on the table yet. There was some interest, but nothing concrete”.