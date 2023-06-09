Friday, June 9, 2023
Accidents | Eight people drowned in May

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 9, 2023
in World Europe
This information appears from the preliminary statistics of the Finnish Swimming Teaching and Lifesaving Association.

Preliminary statistics eight people drowned in Finland in May, says the Finnish Swimming Teaching and Lifesaving Association.

One of the drownings occurred in water transport, one while swimming and one as a result of falling into the water. In five cases, the course of events is not clear. Four of the drowning deaths in May occurred in Southern Finland, two in Eastern Finland, one in Western and Inner Finland, and one in Northern Finland.

A total of 17 people have drowned in Finland between January and May this year.

