Sensational from Spain: Karim Benzema seems one step away from farewell to Real Madrid. The French striker, reigning Ballon d’Or, could join his former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. Destination club? L’Al Ittihad – champion of the Saudi Pro League and coached by Nuno Espirito Santo, former coach of Valencia – who won the title against Al-Nassr in which CR7 plays. The offer is the indecent classification proposal, which, at 35, seems difficult to refuse: a two-year contract 100 million a season. How to say no? And in the event of a white smoke, Benzema would leave Real Madrid after 647 games, with 353 goals and 165 assists. Trophies? There are 32 in his career, with the blancos 5 Champions League, 5 Club World Cups, 4 La Liga champions and 4 European Super Cups stand out.

However, if Karim Benzema were to leave Real Madrid, an unforeseen gap would open up among the blancos given that, until a few weeks ago, the idea of ​​his last year with the merengue club seemed to prevail. Who instead of the French striker? It goes without saying that the first name on Florentino Perez’s list would be Erling Haalandbut snatching him from Manchester City this year would be a titanic feat even for Real’s number one.

Different characteristics, but always the merengue owner’s dream is to bring to Madrid, Kylian Mbappè (plus second tip heir to Benzemza however). However, the appointment with destiny could be in 2024. “Next year I will play for Paris Saint-Germain, I still have a contract and I will keep it,” said the French forward.

Real Madrid really like Harry Kane. The 29-year-old English centre-forward said no to Bayern Munich and his future remains to be written. Tottenham, out of the Cups next year, value it at 115 million. Real Madrid can go on the assault, Manchester United are thinking about it seriously. Kane’s plan B (or C) is a last year in London and then in 2024 he will be free on a free transfer.

