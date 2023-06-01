Thursday, June 1, 2023
Sports programming for this Thursday, June 1, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 1, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Thursday, June 1, 2023


Nuggets

Denver Nuggets players celebrate a basket.

Denver Nuggets players celebrate a basket.

The first game of the NBA final steals the limelight.

ESPN2
4 AM Roland Garros, second round.

STAR+
8:50 AM Nations Volleyball League, Poland vs. Italy.
11:50 a.m. Türkiye vs. Serbian.
11 PM China vs. Germany.

ESPN Bonus
1 PM Golf, The Memorial.

ESPN3
1:20 PM Roland Garros, second round.

ESPN
7:20 PM Argentina Soccer, Arsenal vs. Boca Juniors.

ESPN2
7:30 PM NBA Finals.

WIN SPORTS+
4 PM Primera B, Patriots vs. cucuta
​6:15 PM Colombian soccer, Deportivo Pasto vs. Oil Alliance.
8:30 PM Atlético Nacional vs. Golden Eagles.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
12:30 M. U-20 World Cup, Gambia vs. Uruguay.
4 PM Ecuador vs. South Korea.

SPORTS

