Sports programming for this Thursday, June 1, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Denver Nuggets players celebrate a basket.
Denver Nuggets players celebrate a basket.
The first game of the NBA final steals the limelight.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
ESPN2
4 AM Roland Garros, second round.
STAR+
8:50 AM Nations Volleyball League, Poland vs. Italy.
11:50 a.m. Türkiye vs. Serbian.
11 PM China vs. Germany.
ESPN Bonus
1 PM Golf, The Memorial.
ESPN3
1:20 PM Roland Garros, second round.
ESPN
7:20 PM Argentina Soccer, Arsenal vs. Boca Juniors.
ESPN2
7:30 PM NBA Finals.
WIN SPORTS+
4 PM Primera B, Patriots vs. cucuta
6:15 PM Colombian soccer, Deportivo Pasto vs. Oil Alliance.
8:30 PM Atlético Nacional vs. Golden Eagles.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
12:30 M. U-20 World Cup, Gambia vs. Uruguay.
4 PM Ecuador vs. South Korea.
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Thursday #June
Leave a Reply