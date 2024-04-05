If you are a beneficiary of the Benito Juárez Wellbeing Scholarship for Higher Education You will be interested to know what you will be receiving soon a payment of more than 11 thousand pesos on your Banco del Bienestar card.

And the thing is that, during the first two months of 2024, the beneficiaries of the different social programs of the Ministry of Welfare, among which is the Benito Juárez Welfare Scholarship for Higher Education, were receiving advance deposits of these aid.

The above as a result of the electoral campaigns that began on March 1, 2024 for the elections next Sunday, June 2 of the current yearso the beneficiaries of the Benito Juárez Scholarship were paid 16,800 pesos, keeping in mind that the support consists of 2,800 pesos deposited each month over the course of the 10 months that the cycle officially lasts. school.

It is in this way that according to the payment schedule of the Benito Juárez Higher Education Welfare Scholarship for this 2024, the beneficiaries will receive the next month of November the remaining payment of 11 thousand 200 pesos.

Benito Juárez Scholarship: this MONTH of 2024 students will receive more than 11 thousand pesos / Photo: Freepik

It should be noted that the purpose of the Benito Juárez Higher Education Wellbeing Scholarship is to contribute to the students' permanence in school, since as they belong to homes and contexts with high marginalization and poverty, they have greater difficulties in continuing and finishing their studies. studies.

Therefore, according to the official website of the Wellbeing Programs, young people who study in the following institutions are a priority to be beneficiaries of the Benito Juárez Higher Education Welfare Scholarship:

*Intercultural universities

*Indigenous and rural normal schools and those that teach the intercultural education model

*Universities for Wellbeing Benito Juárez

*University of Health of Mexico City

*University of Health of Puebla;

*And those located in priority locations, that is, indigenous areas; with less than 50 inhabitants without degree of marginalization; or with a high or very high degree of marginalization.